SyntaxError: Cannot Use Import Statement Outside a Module
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client' ^^^^^^ SyntaxError: Cannot use import statement outside a module
Figured it out - need to run using
sanity exec
I think the code expects there to be a
document.field._typefield that indicates which type of field it is, but it's not included in the data returned from the
/exportendpoint: https://gist.github.com/bjoerge/6c0b5bdcd316fb3631f48bdaefaf1456#file-translate-js-L53
Can anyone from the sanity side speak to whether or not this assumption is correct or if I'm missing something?
here's the schema of the document I'm trying to localize:
import { MdLocalMovies as icon } from 'react-icons/md' export default { name: 'film', title: 'Film', type: 'document', icon, fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'localeString', validation: Rule => Rule.required() }, { name: 'filmId', title: 'Film Id', type: 'string' }, { name: 'latinTitle', title: 'Latin Title', type: 'string' }, { name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'latinTitle', maxLength: 200 // will be ignored if slugify is set }, validation: Rule => Rule.required() }, { name: 'releaseDate', title: 'Release date', type: 'number' }, { name: 'subject', title: 'Subject', type: 'localeString', }, { name: 'productionId', title: 'Production ID', type: 'string' }, { name: 'type', title: 'Type', type: 'localeString', }, { name: 'abstract', title: 'Abstract', type: 'localeString', }, { title: 'Keywords', name: 'keywords', type: 'localeArray' }, { title: 'Latin Keywords', name: 'latinKeywords', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'string' }] }, { name: 'studio', title: 'Studio', type: 'localeString', }, { name: 'director', title: 'Director', type: 'localeString' }, { name: 'operators', title: 'Operators', type: 'localeString' }, { name: 'otherCreators', title: 'Other Creators', type: 'localeString' }, { name: 'sound', title: 'Sound', type: 'string' }, { name: 'color', title: 'Color', type: 'string' }, { name: 'numberOfParts', title: 'Number of Parts', type: 'number' }, { name: 'meterage', title: 'Meterage', type: 'string' }, { name: 'oldUrl', title: 'Old URL', type: 'url', readOnly: true } ] }
import {SUPPORTED_LANGUAGES} from './languages' export default { type: 'object', name: 'localeString', fields: SUPPORTED_LANGUAGES.map((lang) => ({ name: lang.id, type: 'string', title: lang.title, })), }
Ended up giving up and writing my own script that's a bit more simple, but curious to know what I was doing wrong
