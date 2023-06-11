Tips for fetching data with Sanity v3 in a React project

Good evening! I just took the step to work with v3 instead of v2, and got a studio up and running etc. I’m just now trying to find information how to go about fetching the data with v3. Can you use sanityClient or what do I use instead? I’ve been following Kapehe’s NEXT+Sanity-guide and some launch vids, but can’t find the right one. I’m working with React, no TS and no Next. Does anyone have tips on what articles to read or vids to watch to get a grip on the fetch-part I’d be very happy! Thanks in advance. ☺️