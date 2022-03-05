Tips for fixing a server error when using NextJS and Sanity

export async function getServerSideProps() { const postData = await fetch('some/api/url') return { props: { post: postData || null }, } }

Can you post your getServerSideProps code? It's probably an error with how you are fetching data and then returning said data as props to your component.For example, if your make an api request and the data returned is undefined, you shouldn't allow the function to return that undefined value. You could use an expression to make sure the prop returns "null" instead of undefined.