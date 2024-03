hours: [ { day: "monday", from: "9:00AM", to: "5:00PM" }, ... ]

hours: { monday: { from: "9:00AM", to: "5:00PM" }, ... }

Hey folks, GROQ questionMy document has an array of objectsI'm trying to transform those days with a GROQ query into a named object:Is that something that's reasonable to do in the query? Or should I just reduce that manually client-side?