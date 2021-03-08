Trouble displaying images in Gatsby/Sanity project using GraphQL query

... on SanityPageLinks { _key _type pageLinks { linkTitle linkText { _rawChildren(resolveReferences: { maxDepth: 10 }) } photo { alt _type asset { fluid(maxWidth: 560) { ...GatsbySanityImageFluid } fixed(width: 250, height: 125) { ...GatsbySanityImageFixed } } hotspot { _key _type height width x y } asset { _id } caption crop { _key _type bottom left right top } } _type url { _type category { title slug { current } } slug { current } _rawBody(resolveReferences: { maxDepth: 10 }) } } }

I have a pageLinks section in a Gatsby/Sanity project I’m building. I’m using this in part of an array of page builder elements. I’m having problems getting the images in this to display using Gatsby Image. Here’s the GraphQL query I’m currently using:The problem is that both fluid and fixed don’t exist when I try to use them in Gatsby. I’ve used GatsbySanityImageFluid in another part of the site and that works fine so I’m puzzled why it doesn’t work here. Any suggestions as to what I’m doing wrong?