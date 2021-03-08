Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble displaying images in Gatsby/Sanity project using GraphQL query

5 replies
Last updated: Mar 8, 2021
I have a pageLinks section in a Gatsby/Sanity project I’m building. I’m using this in part of an array of page builder elements. I’m having problems getting the images in this to display using Gatsby Image. Here’s the GraphQL query I’m currently using:

... on SanityPageLinks {
          _key
          _type
          pageLinks {
            linkTitle
            linkText {
              _rawChildren(resolveReferences: { maxDepth: 10 })
            }
            photo {
              alt
              _type
              asset {
                fluid(maxWidth: 560) {
                  ...GatsbySanityImageFluid
                }
                fixed(width: 250, height: 125) {
                  ...GatsbySanityImageFixed
                }
              }
              hotspot {
                _key
                _type
                height
                width
                x
                y
              }
              asset {
                _id
              }
              caption
              crop {
                _key
                _type
                bottom
                left
                right
                top
              }
            }
            _type
            url {
              _type
              category {
                title
                slug {
                  current
                }
              }
              slug {
                current
              }
              _rawBody(resolveReferences: { maxDepth: 10 })
            }
          }
        }

The problem is that both fluid and fixed don’t exist when I try to use them in Gatsby. I’ve used GatsbySanityImageFluid in another part of the site and that works fine so I’m puzzled why it doesn’t work here. Any suggestions as to what I’m doing wrong?
Mar 8, 2021, 8:57 PM
Gatsby Image doesn’t add the fragments in portable text. You could try gatsby-plugin-sanity-image instead. Easier to use, less markup to fuss with, and you don’t have to specify display resolution in your GraphQL queries (and you can vary them dynamically if you want/need to).
Mar 8, 2021, 9:04 PM
Thanks Corey. The image isn’t inside portable text as far as I’m aware. It’s a separate field as part of an array made of up the pageLink title, url and photo. Also I tried gatsby-plugin-sanity-image and as below but got the error message also shown below. Any suggestions?
pageLinks {
            linkTitle
            linkText {
              _rawChildren(resolveReferences: { maxDepth: 10 })
            }
            photo {
              alt
              ...ImageWithPreview
            }
            _type
            url {
              _type
              category {
                title
                slug {
                  current
                }
              }
              slug {
                current
              }
              _rawBody(resolveReferences: { maxDepth: 10 })
            }
          }

There was an error in your GraphQL query:

Fragment "ImageWithPreview" cannot be spread here as objects of type "SanityFigure" can never be of type "SanityImage".

GraphQL request:69:15
68 |               alt
69 |               ...ImageWithPreview
   |               ^
70 |             }
Mar 8, 2021, 9:38 PM
Oh gotcha. You just need to tell Gatsby that 
SanityFigure
is an image type. gatsby-plugin-sanity-image can do that for you using the 
customImageTypes
option in your gatsby-config. You can check the README for the full details, but basically you just want to add this in the plugin options:
customImageTypes: ["SanityFigure"],

Mar 8, 2021, 9:40 PM
Mar 8, 2021, 9:41 PM
great, thanks, I’ll take a look
Mar 8, 2021, 9:42 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.