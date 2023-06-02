Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble installing Sanity SEO plugin, resolved with corrected command

7 replies
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Hi! I am trying to install the sanity Seo Plugin but it throws me an error every time. Any idea why?Thnks in advance

sanity install seo-pane

Jun 2, 2023, 4:33 PM
looks like you need 
sanity-plugin-seo-pane
Jun 2, 2023, 4:38 PM
Jun 2, 2023, 4:38 PM
yes, i am tryign to install it. I am doing something wrong with this command?
sanity install seo-pane

Jun 2, 2023, 4:38 PM
yes, the install command is 
npm i sanity-plugin-seo-pane
Jun 2, 2023, 4:39 PM
I get this error, do you know why could it be?
/node_modules/yoastseo/node_modules/node-sass
npm ERR! command failed
Jun 2, 2023, 4:43 PM
not without more context, unfortunately
Jun 2, 2023, 4:44 PM
thank you! i fixed it! Thanks!
Jun 2, 2023, 4:44 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.