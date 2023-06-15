Cannot find module 'sanity' or its corresponding type declarations

hey sanity peeps! I'm trying to clone an existing project onto a new computer. My other one is having keyboard issues. I decided to try pnpm, but simply cloning the repo and running pnpm (after installing pnpm globally of course) doesn't seem to quite work. I'm getting some red squigglies with the error. Anyone have advice on how to transition from npm to pnpm? And do I have to do anything special as far as sanity setup when cloning an existing repo of mine or should everything be ready to go since I have a cli and config file already defined?