Trouble with file assets in Sanity Studio and how to upload them

🙂

/assets/files/<dataset>

rd-sanity.sanity.studio

rd-sanity.sanity.studio

<http://your-project-id.api.sanity.io/v1/assets/images/production|your-project-id.api.sanity.io/v1/assets/images/production>

🙂

sanityFileAsset

allSanityFileAsset

There’s no need to upload via the endpoint if you’re happy enough doing so within the Studio itselfTheendpoint is used to upload images via the HTTP API. In your case, it looks like you were trying to add the endpoint to yourURL, which is independent from the HTTP API and therefore the endpoint above.TheURL is simply where you can access the Sanity Studio to manage your content. The HTTP API with its different endpoints would have a different URL, such as. But as said above, you won’t necessarily need this to upload files. I hope the distinction is a bit clearandare included by default in GraphiQL but do not necessarily mean that you have available files. They would also show if you have no files at all uploaded yet.Let’s see if we can figure out why it’s not working. Could you share your file schema?