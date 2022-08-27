Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting "Not authenticated - preview not available" error in Sanity and Next.js

3 replies
Last updated: Aug 27, 2022
Suddenly I'm no longer able to preview pages with Sanity and Nextjs."Not authenticated - preview not available", from next-sanity/dist/next-sanity.esm.js:190

When in Chrome I get a flash of the page before it reverts to a 404.

Anyone else experiencing something similar today?
Aug 16, 2022, 10:48 AM
Hi, I'm from the Ecosystem team at Sanity and am currently working on a new API for our 
next-sanity
preview mode. The error is common in browsers that block third-party cookies. To solve it you'll have to provide a 
token
and 
EventSource
props to the subscription hook.
When in Chrome I get a flash of the page before it reverts to a 404.
Not sure about this one could you send me a preview link on dm?
Aug 16, 2022, 11:09 AM
Great news. I like the improvements in new-preview-mode
Aug 16, 2022, 11:29 AM
Hi Lasse, it's been a while but revisiting this thread (and thanks for the preview link in my DMs) I just realised I've seen this problem before. With your setup (assuming its based on what we have in our docs and starters) which uses slugs in the preview link here's why the flash happens. There are 3 steps/requests in this flow and yours if failing on the last step:1. When you first open the link it
sets the signed cookie that before redirecting you to Next.js.2. Next.js is now in Preview Mode, and what that means is that it bypasses the previously statically generated content and it'll call your 
getStaticProps
similar to how it works in 
next dev
. And in this mode you're giving 
@sanity/client
a token, giving it access to query drafts. We recommend this pattern because it avoids a flash of published content before 
@sanity/groq-store
loads up and loads your draft docs, overlaying/merging them with the published content.3. 
@sanity/groq-store
doesn't have access to the token that were used in 
getStaticProps
. It relies on cookie based authentication which is known to fail when: a. your studio and next site are hosted on different domains, this is usually when chrome fails.
b. if you're using a browser that agressively blocks cookies, then you also get the same warning.
4. Because it's throwing an error in addition to logging the warning it can create a uncaught error causing next to jump out of preview mode and reload the page, giving you a 404.
Now, the warning isn't very useful as it doesn't tell you what to do and is easy to miss. Leaving you unsure when, exactly, preview mode is on or off. The fact that it usually always works for the SSR stuff and you can browse your drafts just fine if you disable JavaScript, makes it even more confusing.
We're trying to address these things in the PR above. You don't have to use the experimental preview mode to fix your issue though. You can solve it almost the same way as the example in the PR.
Step 1: Add the token you use in 
previewClient
to the Next.js preview data, by calling 
res.setPreviewData({token})
.Step 2:
Retrieve the token from the 
previewData
prop that is available on 
getStaticProps
.Step 3: Return the token the
same way you pass 
initialData
Step 4: Pass the token, and an instance of 
EventSource
, as props to your 
usePreviewSubscription
hook.
This should solve the flash of drafts before 404 issue. Please note that importing 
EventSource
in your posts page is very costly and while it's only actually used in preview mode it fails to be properly dead code eliminated. Thus until we have a new preview mode out that solves this, it might be a good idea to have preview mode on different URLs/pages so that your visitors, that won't even know you have a preview mode, don't have to download all that JS.
Aug 27, 2022, 4:37 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.