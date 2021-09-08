Troubleshooting a schema issue with reference fields in Slack thread

⚠️

Reference search failed Attribute name cannot be an empty string

@[""]

<https://x6q9abew.api.sanity.io/v2021-03-25/data/query/development?query=*[_type> in $__types&&!(_id in path('drafts.**'))][0...$__limit]{_type == "pageArchive" => { "w0": _id,"w1": _type,"w2": title,"w3": @[""],"w4": slug.current,"w5": message,"w6": seo.seoTitle,"w7": seo.seoDescription },}&$__types=["pageArchive"]&$__limit=1000&tag=sanity.studio.search.reference

"w3": @[""]

Sanity Team, I'm in a really weird spot where my reference fields are failing with the following error message:Upon inspection, it looks like I'm running into a schema issue or something. This error only seems to appear with specific doc types. I've narrowed it down to specific doc types, but I can't tell where the error is stemming from.It looks like my studio query is setting an attribute name towhich can be seen in this XHR request in Chrome developer tools:Note:Of course, this is coming at a time when we're trying to launch a site.Anyone able to shed some light on this?