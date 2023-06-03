Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting adding a schema to Sanity project

23 replies
Last updated: Jun 3, 2023
Hi everyone,
I’m following the tutorial on getting my first schema set up, and I copied and pasted the example schema for pet into the schemas folder, but Sanity is telling me I haven’t provided a type or a title…. any thoughts on what I might be doing wrong?
Jun 3, 2023, 7:02 PM
Hi Gary!
Sounds like it hasn’t been added to the either a primary schema file or to the 
sanity.config.ts
file.
Jun 3, 2023, 7:06 PM
Here’s a project I’m working on:
I organize my schema files by type:

File - sanity.config.ts

export default defineConfig({

...

schema: {

types: [ ...siteSettings, ...navigation, ...objects, ...documents, ...taxonomies]

},


Here’s an example of a starter’s sanity.config.ts:

File - sanity.config.ts


export default defineConfig({

...

//edit schemas in './sanity/schema'

schema,

...



File - schema.ts:

import { SchemaTypeDefinition } from 'sanity'

import post from "./post";


export const schema: { types: SchemaTypeDefinition[] } = {

types: [

post

],

}
Jun 3, 2023, 7:11 PM
Hi Ryan!
I
think I’m doing the same basic thing you have in your code above but on a smaller scale. I’ll share my files below:
Jun 3, 2023, 7:19 PM
Feel free to post them as a private gist if it’s easier.
Jun 3, 2023, 7:19 PM
schemas/pet.ts
export default {
  name: 'pet',
  type: 'document',
  title: 'Pet',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      type: 'string',
      title: 'Name'
    }
  ]
}
Jun 3, 2023, 7:20 PM
schemas/index.ts
import pet from './pet'

export const schemaTypes = ['pet']
Jun 3, 2023, 7:20 PM
That’s all I have so far… let me know if you want a screen grab of the errors
Jun 3, 2023, 7:20 PM
They basically say “unnamed_type_index_0”
Jun 3, 2023, 7:22 PM
Do you have this added to your config?
Jun 3, 2023, 7:23 PM
Yup
Jun 3, 2023, 7:24 PM
Let’s see that section
Jun 3, 2023, 7:24 PM
One sec…
Jun 3, 2023, 7:24 PM
export default defineConfig({
  name: 'default',
  title: 'indigo-elephant',

  projectId: '3uxw0mxz',
  dataset: 'production',

  plugins: [deskTool(), visionTool(), ...(isDev ? devOnlyPlugins : [])],

  schema: {
    types: [...schemaTypes],
  },
})
Jun 3, 2023, 7:24 PM
And schemaTypes are imported correctly
Jun 3, 2023, 7:24 PM
also tried:
types: schemaTypes (without destructuring)
Jun 3, 2023, 7:25 PM
One sec.
Jun 3, 2023, 7:26 PM
Try removing the quotes from [‘pet’]
Jun 3, 2023, 7:28 PM
in your index.ts
Jun 3, 2023, 7:29 PM
well that’s embarrassing….
Jun 3, 2023, 7:29 PM
No. That’s everyones everyday with a quote somewhere.
Jun 3, 2023, 7:29 PM
I’m going to check the sanity docs… I could have sworn it was in quotes there also… my pride is at stake here, lol
Jun 3, 2023, 7:30 PM
LMK if it’s in the docs. Glad you are onto the next step:)
Jun 3, 2023, 7:31 PM
Nope, the docs were correct… thanks very much for the help!!
Jun 3, 2023, 7:33 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.