export const loader: LoaderFunction = async ({ params }) => { const categoryData = await getClient().fetch( `*[_type == "category" && slug.current == $slug]{ _id, title, slug, description, "posts": *[_type == 'post' && references(^._id)]{title} } | order(publishedAt desc) `, { slug: params.slug } ); return { categoryData }; }; export default function Category() { let { categoryData } = useLoaderData(); return ( <div> <div>{categoryData[0].title}</div> <div>{categoryData[0].posts.title}</div> </div> ); }

Trying to display titles of posts in a specific category but can't get it to work. My code:The error I'm getting: TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'title')Any help as to what I'm doing wrong? Have looked at the documentation, but there's not much there on frontend output