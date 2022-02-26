getTime

defined

!

(defined(unPublishDate) && dateTime(unPublishDate) >= dateTime(now()))

const currentTime = Date.now() const newDate = new Date() console.log('Date.now: ', currentTime) console.log('getTime: ', newDate.getTime()) // returns // 'Date.now: ' 1645817834960 // 'getTime: ' 1645817834960

hmmm I’m just learning some 11ty lately and using the sanity blog starter for reference.where are you using thefunction? At a glance it looks like where this field is being referenced expects only a number or date value returned. If you have ‘dirty’ data where some documents have a date/time field that could be a string, null, or unknown - that could cause this error.try either addingoras a filter to check if that field exists - or filter any value that isn’t a number to your query. This example may help:Perhaps also try Date.now as an alternative to getTime, might perform better with the same return: