Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Understanding getStaticProps and preview mode for a Next.js Sanity site

3 replies
Last updated: Jun 4, 2023
Could someone help me out with understanding getStaticProps and preview mode for a next.js sanity site? Both ends are deployed, I have a revalidate timer on getStaticProps, the only time new content comes up is when I redeploy. From what I'm reading I need to i @sanity/production-preview and have a preview file in both front and back to send and receive the url? Need to create a sanity.json file which I don't have one and I am unsure of what to fill it with. A helper function to get the client on preview mode for getStaticProps. A button function for the sanity studio so I could see the preview as well, is it necessary? Is that how I can have "ISR" I think and getStaticProps, have the content be loaded on the site with delay instead of having to redeploy everytime. Or would it be better that I use getServerSideProps? Wouldn't that be less optimized? Excuse the wall of text, or the dumb questions, I am trying to wrap my head around it.
May 31, 2023, 11:19 PM
Hi
user E
. Not dumb questions at all. This guide covers setting up Live Preview with Next.js, getStaticProps, and Sanity. From there, I believe you can add the 
revalidate
prop to your return from getStaticProps (though not in `props`—it would be a sibling to 
props
) to configure ISR .
May 31, 2023, 11:37 PM
Very sorry for the late reply
user A
I read the documents several days ago and it worked well. Thank you for the help, highly and heavily appreciated.
Jun 4, 2023, 7:20 PM
Not to worry! Glad that worked for you. 🙌
Jun 4, 2023, 7:20 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.