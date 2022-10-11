Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Understanding how to show or hide a text field based on a boolean in Sanity.io.

11 replies
Last updated: Oct 11, 2022
hi all !i'm new to sanity. this is so amazing to learn.

here is my question,

i need a text field to show and hide based on a boolean.
i changed a bit of code from
user A
"Conditional validation of string" and i endup with the below code and it worked.but i need to understand how this work. can someone please explain this to me.
if you have a better solution for this i also like to hear them too. thnx

{
name: "flag",
title: "Show or Hide",
type: "boolean",
},
{
name: "entry",
type: "string",
title: "Entry",
hidden: ({document}) =&gt; !document.flag
},
Oct 11, 2022, 5:21 PM
Welcome
user R
!
The code you’ve constructed makes use of a callback function that’s returning 
true
or 
false
to your 
entry
field’s 
hidden
property. 
({document}) =&gt; !document.flag
is destructuring 
document
from the argument being passed to the callback function, which gives you access to the value of the 
flag
field. If 
flag
is true, then 
!document.flag
is false, which means 
entry
will not be hidden. If 
flag
is false (or indeterminate and therefore undefined), 
!document.flag
is true, which means 
entry
will be hidden.
As for your request for better solutions, we recommend optional chaining in case 
document
is undefined (so 
!document.flag
becomes 
!document?.flag
). You may also want to confirm that the behaviour you’re getting when 
flag
is indeterminate (e.g., unset or “in the middle”) is what you want. Undefined is falsy so 
!flag
will resolve to 
true
when 
flag === undefined
.
Oct 11, 2022, 5:47 PM
Really nice job adapting some code for your own use. Looking forward to seeing what you continue to build. 😀
Oct 11, 2022, 5:48 PM
Thank you
user A
for your explanation.
Oct 11, 2022, 7:32 PM
i should telll you english not my main language. therefore sometimes its hard to understand something for first time.
Oct 11, 2022, 7:32 PM
I understand. If there is anything that is still unclear, please let us know.
Oct 11, 2022, 7:34 PM
as i understand from your answer. is this the right way that i should define the code ?
Oct 11, 2022, 7:36 PM
the output was this
Oct 11, 2022, 7:36 PM
That looks good to me. 👍
Oct 11, 2022, 7:42 PM
thanks for your time and help.really appreciate it
😊 👍
Oct 11, 2022, 7:43 PM
Our pleasure! 😁
Oct 11, 2022, 7:44 PM
user A
quick question.how do i find latest apiVersion for client.js ?
Oct 11, 2022, 8:21 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.