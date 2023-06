Understanding the dot notation and import syntax in JavaScript schemas.

name: navigation.section

import navigation.link from './objects/navigationLink';

types: schemaTypes.concat([ ... navigation.link, ... ])

link

section

Hi all. I have a bit of a newbie question, mostly related to JS. I decided to use this snippet https://www.sanity.io/schemas/nested-navigation-structure-757f39ee I’m just wondering what is the dot notation on the schema name, like inand how do I import those? is it namespacing?I ask because I can’t find anything about it on the documentation and VSCode is yelling at me when I try to import for exampleandI know I can just importor, but what is the purpose of it?