Understanding the security of project data in Sanity.io.

Hello everyone,

I have a question regarding the security of my Sanity project data. I was wondering if there is a way to prevent unauthorized access to my data through the Project ID. I noticed that when I replace the Project ID in the Query URL (generated from the Vision Tool in Sanity Studio) with the Project ID from my other Sanity project, I am able to view the data. However, when I tried using a random Project ID I found online, I couldn't access their data (No result shown, just blank array). I'm curious to understand why this is the case.



This is a very beginner question, but I would appreciate any clarification. Thank you!

