Upgrading to the latest version of Sanity may fix a desk crash issue when deleting a single item from a gallery.
10 replies
Last updated: Jan 5, 2022
F
Hello, I’m experiencing this desk crash when trying to delete a single item (clicking on the bin icon) of a gallery. I’m using a default schema:
😕
Can’t figure out why
{ name: "gallery", title: "Gallery", type: "array", of: [{ type: "image" }], },
😕
Jan 5, 2022, 9:39 PM
F
Hi User, not sure about that, this is my package.json:
"dependencies": { "@sanity/base": "^2.9.1", "@sanity/components": "^2.2.6", "@sanity/core": "^2.10.0", "@sanity/dashboard": "^2.7.0", "@sanity/default-layout": "^2.9.1", "@sanity/default-login": "^2.8.0", "@sanity/desk-tool": "^1.149.19", "@sanity/vision": "^2.9.0", "prop-types": "^15.7", "react": "^17.0", "react-dom": "^17.0", "sanity-plugin-vercel-deploy": "^1.1.0" }
Jan 5, 2022, 10:00 PM
F
R
If you run
sanity versionsin the CLI, what's the output?
Jan 5, 2022, 10:04 PM
F
@sanity/cli 2.10.0 (latest: 2.23.3) @sanity/base 2.9.1 (latest: 2.23.3) @sanity/components 2.2.6 (latest: 2.14.0) @sanity/core 2.10.0 (latest: 2.23.2) @sanity/dashboard 2.7.0 (latest: 2.23.3) @sanity/default-layout 2.9.1 (latest: 2.23.3) @sanity/default-login 2.8.0 (latest: 2.23.2) @sanity/desk-tool 1.149.19 (latest: 2.23.3) @sanity/vision 2.9.0 (latest: 2.23.3)
Jan 5, 2022, 10:05 PM
F
shall I run
sanity upgrade?
Jan 5, 2022, 10:06 PM
R
Got it. This is likely happening because the version you're on is a fair bit older. Upgrading may very well fix it! There are also some awesome new features we've rolled at that you'll get access to.
There are some major updates doing this, though. We try not to break things from previous versions, but we may have to do some debugging after your upgrade.
There are some major updates doing this, though. We try not to break things from previous versions, but we may have to do some debugging after your upgrade.
Jan 5, 2022, 10:08 PM
R
F
Ok! Thanks a lot for the help in the meantime. I’ll try to update and see what happens!
Jan 5, 2022, 10:15 PM
F
I have several dependencies issues but everything seems to work just fine after the upgrade, thanks for your help User!
Jan 5, 2022, 11:11 PM
R
You're welcome!
Jan 5, 2022, 11:23 PM
