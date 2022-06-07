I agree, it doesn’t make sense to have same image twice.

Here’s my flow:

• I’m storing each user’s avatar at 300x300px on Sanity

• After upload, I’m storing a reference id to user’s document

• If user deletes his avatar, i’m getting their avatar id and delete it from Sanity

• If user B uploads same exact image as their avatar, they get same asset id as user A

• Now if they want to delete their avatar, I get an error, the image cannot be deleted because it’s referenced in another document.

This is a super rare case where two users have exact same image as their avatar and I wanted to just have different asset id’s for their own avatar.



I managed to make the backend not delete the image if it’s still referenced somewhere, so it’s all good.



Btw, studio lets you upload same image but with different resolutions, it has to have different buffer.



Thanks for the prompt support btw

🙌