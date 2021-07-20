Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
User requests access rights to create a new document and edit their profile on Sanity.io.

13 replies
Last updated: Jul 20, 2021
I'm trying to create a guide on https://community.sanity.tools/desk/contribution.guide but my user doesn't have sufficient rights to create a new document, and not even edit my own profile. How do I get these access rights?
Jul 9, 2021, 9:19 PM
Thanks for your quick reply! I can see the new guide you created, but I cannot update it, I'm afraid.
Jul 9, 2021, 9:28 PM
Shoot. Okay. And the icon top-left—when you click it are the options available or greyed out?
Jul 9, 2021, 9:31 PM
Sorry, I missed that part of your original question. None of the buttons allow me to create new documents:
Jul 9, 2021, 9:33 PM
My profile looks like this, gives me the feeling that something went wrong in the process of creating my profile:
Jul 9, 2021, 9:35 PM
When I first entered the Community Studio the website hung for a while, so I refreshed the page. Maybe that corrupted my profile somehow?
This was the first time I have opened it.
Jul 9, 2021, 9:36 PM
Okay, thanks for testing that. I’ll flag this and hopefully someone can correct your permissions, though it might not be before Monday I’m afraid. In the meantime, the best suggestion I have is to model your guide after the fields you can see and then once your permissions are updated, you can copy them over. I’d be happy to provide screenshots of what’s available in each field, if that would help. The most time-consuming one will be Main content, to which you can add code blocks, images, YouTube or Twitter embeds, and callouts.
Jul 9, 2021, 9:37 PM
On your profile page, the third option down will let you set your handle (
<http://sanity.io/exchange/people/whatever|sanity.io/exchange/people/whatever>
). It should base off of that.
Jul 9, 2021, 9:38 PM
Even on the profile page, everything is readonly. That is why I'm suspecting a hiccup of some kind when the profile was created:
Jul 9, 2021, 9:40 PM
Thanks for your help. I don't mind waiting till Monday. The content I plan to publish is already written and published on our company blog anyway.
Jul 9, 2021, 9:41 PM
Hopeful for a fix by tomorrow. Sorry for the wait but thanks for your patience.
Jul 13, 2021, 4:40 PM
Hi Bjarte. Thanks for your patience. The solution wasn’t as easy as originally anticipated but you should now be good to go. Sorry about the wait.
Jul 20, 2021, 3:29 PM
Thank for your help. I uploaded my guide and updated my profile now, so it seems to be working as expected!
Jul 20, 2021, 9:49 PM
Great! Happy to hear it and looking forward to reading your guide. 🙌
Jul 20, 2021, 10:01 PM

