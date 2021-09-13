{ "data": { "allSanityFeature": { "nodes": [ { "description": "Set your favorite speed and toggle it on and off easily", "verbalDescription": [ { "_rawChildren": [ { "_key": "6cde849cb096", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "Using OVC you can set your 'favorite speed' (x3 is the default), this is done in the ​ 'Settings page' of the extension.



Once you configured your favorite speed, you can easily toggle it on and off by either clicking on the favorite speed button on the controller or by using the keyboard shortcut (default is the letter 'L', you can customize it in the shortcuts page of the extension).



When you toggle the favorite speed off - the video will go back to the speed it was before toggling favorite speed on." } ], "_key": "6726fd3e2ba4", "_type": "block", "list": null, "style": "normal", "children": [ { "_key": "6cde849cb096", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "Using OVC you can set your 'favorite speed' (x3 is the default), this is done in the ​ 'Settings page' of the extension.



Once you configured your favorite speed, you can easily toggle it on and off by either clicking on the favorite speed button on the controller or by using the keyboard shortcut (default is the letter 'L', you can customize it in the shortcuts page of the extension).



When you toggle the favorite speed off - the video will go back to the speed it was before toggling favorite speed on."