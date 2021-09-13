Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Using @sanity/block-content-to-react to display formatted text in Gatsby

7 replies
Last updated: Sep 13, 2021
Hi,I defined one of my fields as block (to have formatted text) like this:

{
      name: 'verbalDescription',
      title: "Feature's verbal description",
      type: 'array', 
      of: [{type: 'block'}],
      description:
        'describe the Feature in a verbal way (to gain more content on the page)',
    },
when I go to the sanity studio - it looks good, and I can have some text decoration and lists, etc..

but my problem is how to display it nicely on my webpage?
I am using gatsby and querying the data, and the data I get looks like this:

{
  "data": {
    "allSanityFeature": {
      "nodes": [
        {
          "description": "Set your favorite speed and toggle it on and off easily",
          "verbalDescription": [
            {
              "_rawChildren": [
                {
                  "_key": "6cde849cb096",
                  "_type": "span",
                  "marks": [],
                  "text": "Using OVC you can set your 'favorite speed' (x3 is the default), this is done in the ​ 'Settings page' of the extension.\n\nOnce you configured your favorite speed, you can easily toggle it on and off by either clicking on the favorite speed button on the controller or by using the keyboard shortcut (default is the letter 'L', you can customize it in the shortcuts page of the extension).\n\nWhen you toggle the favorite speed off - the video will go back to the speed it was before toggling favorite speed on."
                }
              ],
              "_key": "6726fd3e2ba4",
              "_type": "block",
              "list": null,
              "style": "normal",
              "children": [
                {
                  "_key": "6cde849cb096",
                  "_type": "span",
                  "marks": [],
                  "text": "Using OVC you can set your 'favorite speed' (x3 is the default), this is done in the ​ 'Settings page' of the extension.\n\nOnce you configured your favorite speed, you can easily toggle it on and off by either clicking on the favorite speed button on the controller or by using the keyboard shortcut (default is the letter 'L', you can customize it in the shortcuts page of the extension).\n\nWhen you toggle the favorite speed off - the video will go back to the speed it was before toggling favorite speed on."
I tried to use @sanity/block-content-to-react but not sure if the data coming back from the grapshQL query fits to what the component expects or if I should "massage" the data before passing it to the component.

any hint / help / guide is appreciated
🙂
Sep 12, 2021, 6:03 PM
Hey Nimrod! You should be able to pass the result from your query to a 
BlockContent
component without having to massage the data. There's an example of this in the Gatsby Portfolio Starter . You can check out the implementation here .
Sep 13, 2021, 3:46 PM
Thank you vary much,I will have a look
🙂 hope to get it to work now.
Sep 13, 2021, 6:45 PM
You can always come back and share your frontend code if you're still having trouble!
Sep 13, 2021, 6:47 PM
You can always come back and share your frontend code if you're still having trouble!
Sep 13, 2021, 6:47 PM
ok, my mistake was trying to use the field name in the query instead of the _raw field - for example, I queried verbalDescription (a field in my schema) which gives results, but what I actually needed was _rawVerbalDescription.passing the _rawVerbalDescription to the blockContent component - works out of the box indeed.
thanks again for the great on the spot links and help.
Sep 13, 2021, 9:05 PM
Awesome! Glad you got it working!
Sep 13, 2021, 9:06 PM
ok, my mistake was trying to use the field name in the query instead of the _raw field - for example, I queried verbalDescription (a field in my schema) which gives results, but what I actually needed was _rawVerbalDescription.passing the _rawVerbalDescription to the blockContent component - works out of the box indeed.
thanks again for the great on the spot links and help.
Sep 13, 2021, 9:05 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.