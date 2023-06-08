Using `urlFor()` to generate OG image URL in Sanity

const { createClient } = require('@sanity/client') import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' const client = createClient({ projectId: process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_PROJECT_ID, dataset: process.env.SANITY_STUDIO_PROJECT_DATASET, useCdn: false, // set to `false` to bypass the edge cache apiVersion: process.env.SANITY_API_VERSION, // use current date (YYYY-MM-DD) to target the latest API version token: process.env.SANITY_SECRET_TOKEN, // Only if you want to update content with the client }) const builder = imageUrlBuilder(client) export const clientCheck = client .fetch(`count(*)`) .then(data => console.log(`Number of documents: ${data}`)) .catch(console.error) export const getOgImage = async source => { return builder.image(source) }