Using async/await to make code cleaner and more readable in setting up deskStructure based on user roles.
Last updated: Feb 9, 2022
N
I am setting up the
This is not so readable, wondering if there is a better way doing this?
deskStructurebased on user role administrator and editors. But I am wondering is there a cleaner and more readable way to write the function like using
asyncand
await?
This is not so readable, wondering if there is a better way doing this?
return userStore .getCurrentUser() .then(({ roles, name }) => { const roleNames = roles.map((r) => r.name); if (roleNames.includes("administrator")) { return S.list() .title(`${name} — Website Admin Menu`) .items([...deskItems, settingsMenu]); } if (roleNames.includes("editors")) { editors.push(...deskItems); } return S.list().title("Website Menu").items(deskItems); }) .catch((error) => { console.error(error); return S.list().title("Empty or Faulty structure").items([]); });
Feb 9, 2022, 1:03 AM
A
Hey User. I think you should be able to convert that code to use async/await, and it will continue to work 🙂.
Feb 9, 2022, 11:51 AM
N
user EIs there a example on git? Because this is not readable. Downside of being a perfectionist… always refactoring and trying to keep it clean and split code in parts.
Feb 9, 2022, 11:53 AM
A
I'm the same, although in my experience it's sometimes good to let go and just ship code that works 😅.
How you structure your Studio code is really up to you. The examples from our docs work for most folks, but you are free to abstract them however makes sense to you. The aim of the docs is to show how our APIs work without misdirecting folks with fancy abstractions.
The block of code you posted can be rewritten using async/await like this:
How you structure your Studio code is really up to you. The examples from our docs work for most folks, but you are free to abstract them however makes sense to you. The aim of the docs is to show how our APIs work without misdirecting folks with fancy abstractions.
The block of code you posted can be rewritten using async/await like this:
I haven't tested this code, but it
try { const { roles, name } = await userStore.getCurrentUser() const roleNames = roles.map(r => r.name) if (roleNames.includes('administrator')) { return S.list() .title(`${name} — Website Admin Menu`) .items([...deskItems, settingsMenu]) } if (roleNames.includes('editors')) { editors.push(...deskItems) } return S.list().title('Website Menu').items(deskItems) } catch { console.error(error) return S.list().title('Empty or Faulty structure').items([]) }
Feb 9, 2022, 12:00 PM
N
user EThanks! Yes, it's true have to let it go if it works, it works no need to refactor. But sometimes it's pretty hard👍
Feb 9, 2022, 1:09 PM
N
user EI get Unexpected reserved word ‘await’. (47:28)
My DeskStructure.JS:
import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder"; import userStore from "part:@sanity/base/user"; import { pagesMenu, articlesMenu, casesMenu, friendsMenu, vacanciesMenu, expertiseMenu, themeMenu, categoriesMenu, commentsMenu, downloadsMenu, } from "./desk/menus"; import { settingsMenu } from "./desk/settings"; const deskStructure = () => { const editors = []; const deskItems = [ pagesMenu, S.divider(), articlesMenu, S.divider(), casesMenu, S.divider(), friendsMenu, S.divider(), vacanciesMenu, S.divider(), categoriesMenu, S.divider(), themeMenu, S.divider(), expertiseMenu, S.divider(), commentsMenu, S.divider(), downloadsMenu, S.divider(), ]; try { const { roles, name } = await userStore.getCurrentUser(); const roleNames = roles.map((r) => r.name); if (roleNames.includes("administrator")) { return S.list() .title(`${name} — Website Admin Menu`) .items([...deskItems, settingsMenu]); } if (roleNames.includes("editors")) { editors.push(...deskItems); } return S.list().title("Website Menu").items(deskItems); } catch { console.error(error); return S.list().title("Empty or Faulty structure").items([]); } // return userStore // .getCurrentUser() // .then(({ roles, name }) => { // const roleNames = roles.map((r) => r.name); // const isAdmin = roleNames.includes("administrator"); // const isEditor = roleNames.includes("editors"); // if (isAdmin) { // return S.list() // .title(`${name} — Website Admin Menu`) // .items([...deskItems, settingsMenu]); // } // if (isEditor) { // editors.push(...deskItems); // } // return S.list().title("Website Menu").items(deskItems); // }) // .catch((error) => { // console.error(error); // return S.list().title("Empty or Faulty structure").items([]); // }); }; export default deskStructure;
Feb 9, 2022, 3:57 PM
A
Ah! You need to make your
deskStructurefunction async. You can do that by adding the
asynckeyword here:
const deskStructure = async () => {
Feb 9, 2022, 4:05 PM
N
user ENice one, only thing noticed the catch (error) js not working anymore:
ERROR
} catch (error) { console.error(error); return S.list().title("Empty or Faulty structure").items([]); }
Error: Pane returned no child
Feb 9, 2022, 4:51 PM
