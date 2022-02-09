😅

try { const { roles, name } = await userStore.getCurrentUser() const roleNames = roles.map(r => r.name) if (roleNames.includes('administrator')) { return S.list() .title(`${name} — Website Admin Menu`) .items([...deskItems, settingsMenu]) } if (roleNames.includes('editors')) { editors.push(...deskItems) } return S.list().title('Website Menu').items(deskItems) } catch { console.error(error) return S.list().title('Empty or Faulty structure').items([]) }

I'm the same, although in my experience it's sometimes good to let go and just ship code that worksHow you structure your Studio code is really up to you. The examples from our docs work for most folks, but you are free to abstract them however makes sense to you. The aim of the docs is to show how our APIs work without misdirecting folks with fancy abstractions.The block of code you posted can be rewritten using async/await like this:I haven't tested this code, but itshould work.