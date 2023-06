Using defined() function to check for null fields in Sanity query

popularity

Hi Nino. This conditional form is syntactic sugar for a spread select function, as we see toward the bottom of the code block here . The first example in that block can use strings on the right side of the pair because there is a key to which it’s assigned:. With the shorthand conditional, those curly braces are mandatory as we’re not returning a string value to a key, but one or more attributes back to the projection. Hope that makes sense, and glad it’s working for you.