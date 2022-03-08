Using defined() function to check for null fields in Sanity query

user A

"featured": *[_id == "featuredSettings"][0] { featuredArticles[] -> { title, body, publishedAt, author -> { name, featuredImage, }, videoEnabled, videoPoster, videoPlatform, videoURL, 'slug': slug.current, } },

Video enabled, poster, platform and url by default return null. I have one article which has these values. But I have tried like checking to see if one of those fields is defined else don’t show it in the console log. But defined just removes the all the video fields even with one post which has a video.