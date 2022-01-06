Using Mutations API to populate a field in Sanity Studio

export default {

name: "logs",title: "Burn logs",type: "document",fields: [title: "Date",name: "date",type: "datetime",options: {dateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD',timeFormat: 'HH:mm'},},title: "Collections",name: "collections",type: "reference",to: { type: 'collections' },},title: "Token",description: "The token ID",name: "token",type: "string"},title: "TX",description: "Transaction ID",name: "transactionID",type: "string"},title: "ID",name: "id",type: "string"},title: "Thumbnail",name: "thumbnail",type: "image"},title: "Owner",name: "owner",type: "string"},title: "Voxel ID",description: "This is the MINT ID of the voxel installation used to burn the NFT.",name: "voxelID",type: "string"},title: "Number of ASH dropped",description: "Amount of $ASH dropped during the burning process...",name: "ash",type: "number",validation: Rule => Rule.required().integer().positive()},title: "Booster ID",description: "This is the MINT ID of the booster NFT.",name: "boosterID",type: "string"},title: "Last Words",name: "lastWords",type: "string",initialValue: "Rest in peace"},title: 'Burn log published on discord?',name: 'published',type: 'boolean'},title: 'Last words saved?',name: 'saved',type: 'boolean'],initialValue: {saved: false,ash:3