Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Using Mutations API to populate a field in Sanity Studio

20 replies
Last updated: Jan 6, 2022
Hey folks! I have a new field in Sanity Studio and I forgot to add an initial value for it...Is there a way for me to populate that field through the command lines for my hundreds of entries?
Jan 6, 2022, 12:09 AM
There is! You can use the Mutations API .
Jan 6, 2022, 12:24 AM
Great!
Jan 6, 2022, 12:27 AM
Great!
Jan 6, 2022, 12:27 AM
The weird thing is that I deployed with these initial values
initialValue: {
    saved: false,
    ash:3
  }
Jan 6, 2022, 12:27 AM
My field is in studio but the initial value is not...
Jan 6, 2022, 12:29 AM
In this situation, you wouldn't use 
initialValue
. You would directly set the field. So, it would be something like:
{
  "saved": "false",
  "ash": "3"
}
Jan 6, 2022, 12:33 AM
You mean if I want to use Mutation?
Jan 6, 2022, 12:34 AM
But I would like to understand what I missed when deploying my schema.
Jan 6, 2022, 12:35 AM
Correct. Am I misinterpreting that second question 😅 ?
Jan 6, 2022, 12:35 AM
export default {
  name: "logs",
  title: "Burn logs",
  type: "document",
  fields: [
    {
      title: "Date",
      name: "date",
      type: "datetime",
      options: {
        dateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
        timeFormat: 'HH:mm'
      },
    },
    {
      title: "Collections",
      name: "collections",
      type: "reference",
      to: { type: 'collections' },
    },
    {
      title: "Token",
      description: "The token ID",
      name: "token",
      type: "string"
    },
    {
      title: "TX",
      description: "Transaction ID",
      name: "transactionID",
      type: "string"
    },
    {
      title: "ID",
      name: "id",
      type: "string"
    },
    {
      title: "Thumbnail",
      name: "thumbnail",
      type: "image"
    },
    {
      title: "Owner",
      name: "owner",
      type: "string"
    },
    {
      title: "Voxel ID",
      description: "This is the MINT ID of the voxel installation used to burn the NFT.",
      name: "voxelID",
      type: "string"
    },
    {
      title: "Number of ASH dropped",
      description: "Amount of $ASH dropped during the burning process...",
      name: "ash",
      type: "number",
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required().integer().positive()
    },
    {
      title: "Booster ID",
      description: "This is the MINT ID of the booster NFT.",
      name: "boosterID",
      type: "string"
    },
    {
      title: "Last Words",
      name: "lastWords",
      type: "string",
      initialValue: "Rest in peace"
    },
    {
      title: 'Burn log published on discord?',
      name: 'published',
      type: 'boolean'
    },
    {
      title: 'Last words saved?',
      name: 'saved',
      type: 'boolean'
    }
  ],
  initialValue: {
    saved: false,
    ash:3
  }
}
Jan 6, 2022, 12:35 AM
Sorry, I have been coding for the last 15 hours my brain is fried.
Jan 6, 2022, 12:36 AM
Could you please confirm that I used 'initialValue' properly in this case?
Jan 6, 2022, 12:36 AM
OK, cool. Thanks for that. Yes, that looks correct. That initial value would show up in a newly created document.
Jan 6, 2022, 12:38 AM
Ok.
Jan 6, 2022, 12:38 AM
Make sense. I deployed before the inital value.
Jan 6, 2022, 12:38 AM
So now I need to patch everything.
Jan 6, 2022, 12:39 AM
Thank you Rachael.
Jan 6, 2022, 12:39 AM
Appreciate the patience 🙂
Jan 6, 2022, 12:39 AM
For sure! Let me know if it's not working as intended!
Jan 6, 2022, 12:39 AM
Of course. Thanks.
Jan 6, 2022, 12:39 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
I’ve been trying to create a new permissions document. I tried using sanity exec But I get the error: ClientError: The mutation(s)...Sep 9, 2020
We have about 13,000 documents - most of which we have imported manually using the sanity cli. For some reason none ofthese...Dec 29, 2020
Getting Shopify webhook to work with sanity but the function in the Netlify environment catches an error.Nov 18, 2020
How do I make a patch request to a document to change its type? This is resulting in an error Cannot modify immutable attribu...Sep 11, 2020
it looks like our problems are caused by editors publishing drafts after backend token has updated docs, and thus overwriting...Sep 10, 2020
How Can I View All My Users in a Database?Jan 12, 2022
How Do I Publish Content via the HTTP-API?Nov 30, 2021
Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?Apr 18, 2020
How to Extend the Sanity CLI Commands with Custom CommandsNov 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.