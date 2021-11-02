Skip to content
Using Sanity for content management with membership tiers and user submissions

Last updated: Nov 2, 2021
Hello everyone - I'm super, super new to all of this and was just curious what steps I might take using Sanity for content management and when that content is published, having some of it available for all visitors and then some of it available at certain membership tiers? Say I have part one of a tutorial available for free, but part two is behind membership tier 1 and the entire course is behind membership tier 2 (ie Patreon, but not on Patreon)? And within all of this, website members could perhaps submit content to an administrator? Do you know of any Sanity projects doing anything like this or even close to it? I feel like its definitely possible, I just would like some sort of confirmation haha. (So glad to be here and to begin learning!)
Nov 2, 2021, 10:24 PM
Hey Zach! You can definitely pull off a site like this using Sanity!
For example, check out
Egghead.io . It's got a similar structure where some courses are free while others are behind a paywall. While a majority of this is going to be handled by your frontend, you'll easily be able to control the content you're displaying using GROQ and allow users to submit information to your content lake using the HTTP API .
Nov 2, 2021, 10:35 PM
Thank you! I'm really happy to know it's a possibility. However, are users only available on the enterprise plan? Or am I reading that incorrectly?
Nov 2, 2021, 10:47 PM
The Free plan comes with 3 users. These users would only have to be team members who are actively working on your content, not the consumers of your content on the frontend. You could handle authentication of your frontend users outside of Sanity (using something like Auth0 or Firebase ) then structure your queries to return different content for different types of users.
Nov 2, 2021, 10:56 PM
This was what I was hoping, THANK YOU!!
Nov 2, 2021, 11:05 PM
Very happy to help! Feel free to come back and ask more questions as you're building it out. Sounds like an awesome project!
Nov 2, 2021, 11:06 PM
Looking forward to being part of this community and building!
Nov 2, 2021, 11:08 PM

