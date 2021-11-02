Hello everyone - I'm super, super new to all of this and was just curious what steps I might take using Sanity for content management and when that content is published, having some of it available for all visitors and then some of it available at certain membership tiers? Say I have part one of a tutorial available for free, but part two is behind membership tier 1 and the entire course is behind membership tier 2 (ie Patreon, but not on Patreon)? And within all of this, website members could perhaps submit content to an administrator? Do you know of any Sanity projects doing anything like this or even close to it? I feel like its definitely possible, I just would like some sort of confirmation haha. (So glad to be here and to begin learning!)