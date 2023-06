Using the Sanity Hydrogen demo and connecting to a test store/client stores.

user S

HeyWhen you clone the Sanity hydrogen demo, it’ll come pre-configured to point at our test Sanity dataset and assets on Shopify. Meaning you can just run the demo locally and play around without having to set up anything else – great if you just want to get a feel for how hydrogen works!Alternatively – if you install Sanity Connect via Shopify’s App Store, you’ll also be given the option to either create a new Sanity project directly within the app and/or link it to an existing project. From there, you’ll be given instructions on how to spin up a pre-configured Sanity studio.