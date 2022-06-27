Skip to content
Using the Sanity Hydrogen demo and connecting to a test store/client stores.

4 replies
Last updated: Jun 27, 2022
Hey everyone! I am about to start using the Sanity Hydrogen demo for the first time... This is all somewhat new to me as I have been using Nuxt/Vue with Sanity for years, but I have looked over the docs and code and it seems pretty approachable lol. Anyway I notice on the Sanity Hydrogen Github it says I can use the 
test-data
that is currently available for the demo storefront... Does this happen automatically when I npm/yarn install?
Jun 27, 2022, 7:31 PM
Hey
user S
,
When you clone the Sanity hydrogen demo, it’ll come pre-configured to point at our test Sanity dataset and assets on Shopify. Meaning you can just run the demo locally and play around without having to set up anything else – great if you just want to get a feel for how hydrogen works!

Alternatively – if you install
Sanity Connect via Shopify’s App Store, you’ll also be given the option to either create a new Sanity project directly within the app and/or link it to an existing project. From there, you’ll be given instructions on how to spin up a pre-configured Sanity studio.
Jun 27, 2022, 7:43 PM
Hey
user F
, thanks for the quick reply!
Great, I'll go ahead and use the data that comes with the demo store in order to get use to using Hydrogen. Then I'll follow the Sanity Connect instructions when I am ready to connect to my own test store/client stores.

Just out of curiosity, is there an area of
sanity.io that has references to the Hydrogen framework with Sanity? I looked on the website and there isn't any under the E-commerce guides, although I did read the latest announcement blog-post.
Jun 27, 2022, 7:56 PM
No worries!
AFAIK there isn’t a dedicated section on Hydrogen on our site (outside of announcements as you’ve mentioned).

However, there is a more general guide on
structured content patterns , and a Sanity Connect walkthrough video by Kap which may be helpful.
Do reach out if you get stuck or have any questions here!
Jun 27, 2022, 8:06 PM
Alright sounds good! Thank you for the help!
Jun 27, 2022, 8:08 PM

