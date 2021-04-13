Hi, I'm struggling with validation of two fields. My use-case is; I have two fields. Field A is for internal links and field B is for external links. I would like to show an error if both fields are filed out.

My schema is as follows:







{

title: "Artikkel",

name: "article",

type: "reference",

to: [{ type: articleDocument.name }],

description: "Lenke til en artikkel på Löplabbet",

validation: (_Rule_: _any_) =>

_Rule_.custom((_context_: _any_) =>

_context_.article && _context_.url ? true : "Du kan ikke lenke til både artikkel og ekstern URL"

),

},

{

title: "URL",

name: "url",

type: "string",

description: "Lenke til en ekstern side",

validation: (_Rule_: _any_) =>

_Rule_.custom((_context_: _any_) =>

_context_.url && _context_.article ? true : "Du kan ikke lenke til både ekstern URL og artikkel"

),

},

This shows a validation error message if both fields are in use, but I'm not able to publish. And the publish button shows this error: There are validation errors that need to be fixed before this document can be published.