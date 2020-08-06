i get an odd error after I added validation to an url field in my schema within a `block`…

to url field was not accepting



<mailto:mail@example.com>

validation: Rule => Rule.uri({ scheme: ['http', 'https', 'mailto', 'tel'] })

mailto:

Error: pageContent[_key=="59a60b5078e7"].copy[_key=="2383b6a1ee99"]: Error validating value: Validator for flag "uri" not found for type "Object"

so I addedto this field. when setting a link to aurl it never validates and throws an Error:is there something I am missing here?