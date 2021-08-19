client.fetch

name: 'regions', type: 'array', initialValue: async () => await client.fetch( `*[_type == 'region'] { "_ref": _id, "_type": reference }` )

title: 'Post', type: 'document', initialValue: async () => ({ regions: await client.fetch( `*[_type == 'region'] { "_ref": _id, "_type": reference }` ), }),

Hey help community, I'm wondering if there's a way to set an initial value on a doc field usingwithout having that query fire every time the dashboard loads.If I set the following on a field, this triggers the fetch multiple times for each field in my schema on studio load and a couple more times on loading/creating a document that contains the field:If I set the following on a document, it triggers the fetch once per field in my schema on studio load and a bunch of times on loading/creating this document:My biggest concern is eating into Sanity API request quota as it would hit the API several times just to navigate around let alone create/manage docs containing this initial value query.Is there another way to do this without burning through my API request quota? Is there a better way to do this period? Or cache the results until reloading the studio?