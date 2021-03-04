Setting initial values for reference fields in Sanity schema.

coalesce()

// Default values when missing or null in document *[_type == 'movie']{..., 'rating': coalesce(rating, 'unknown')}

{author && author.name}

Thanks for explaining! It's possible to set an initial value for a reference field, but that's intended for cases where you want to actually set a default author, not to get an empty string as a query response.In this situation, I would follow djeglin's suggestion to handle it on the query side insteador in the front-end code itself.On the query side, you could use the above suggestion or, alternatively, thefunction to set a default value (however, note that an empty string doesn't work here). Example:To handle it outside of the query, you could consider checking for the existence of the author object wherever you include it: e.g.The same applies if the issue is on the studio side instead, for example in previews. Does this help?