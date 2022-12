Welcome

user R

👋

user J

🙂

☺️

, nice to have you hereSo Sanity is based on Structured Data, which is different than a table based system. https://www.sanity.io/structured-content This means, that a content strategy is key using Sanity (or structured content) in its full potential.Our very ownis an expert on these topics, and in addition to her book , talks and many videos you can find online, she is also helping people out in content-strategy and content-modeling Hope that helpsand let me know, if you need any more help or pointers. Btw: you can always ask for pointers in