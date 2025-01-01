Strategic Finance Senior Associate

This role will be reporting to the Director of Strategic Finance, and will be an integral part of a lean and impactful Finance team. You must have a strong operational and corporate finance background and be excited to work at a fast paced start-up environment.

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

What you would do:

Drive quarterly planning & forecasting processes, ensuring accuracy and helping drive strategic planning

Build, own, and refine financial forecasts, budget models, dashboards and databases

Partner with Accounting on month end close process and review, ensuring alignment between operational activities and financial outcomes

Assist in the preparation of board materials, investor presentations, and other executive communications

Support ad hoc projects and analyses for critical business decisions

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze financial data, ensuring accuracy and completeness in reporting

Work with Data team to create and own reporting on department-specific KPIs to support leadership

Support enablement work on competitor insights and market analysis

About you:

Based in San Francisco and will work at least 2-3 days in our San Francisco office

4+ years of relevant experience - ideally some mix of FP&A, strategic finance, investment banking, or consulting

Strong desire to learn and adapt in a fast-paced, growth environment

Attention to detail

Confidence interacting with senior stakeholders

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and build cross-functional relationships

Experience with financial reporting platforms - Netsuite, Salesforce, Stripe

Expert in financial modeling and presentations (Excel/Powerpoint or Google Sheets/Slides)

Familiarity with SQL and BI tools (e.g. BigQuery, Looker) is a plus

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

What we can offer:

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program

Salary range: $110,000 - $145,000

Who we are:

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.