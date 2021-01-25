Guest Authorship Program

Want to create content that may help developers all over the world grow and learn? Your experience and learning journey can be useful for someone else. Whether it be a blog post or a guide, we are looking for guest authors to write for us. Share your knowledge, get published, and help educate others.

Currently accepting applications, we are looking for content creators who want to get their work into even more hands. Learn about the process by reading this page, and apply by following the link above.

Successful content is inclusive

At Sanity.io, we strive to be inclusive, honest, and kind. Learning technology can be humbling and hard. Together, we'll make sure that we write in a way that makes it clear what's required from the reader, that doesn't assume that things are “easy,” avoids jargon, and explain abbreviations.

We value your time

We will pay you for your work! Your time is important, we'll pay you for your contribution to the program. You'll get proper feedback on your content from experienced editors before it goes live. Get in touch with us to learn more about compensation.

What content are we looking for?

There is a wide range of knowledge and technologies out there. Whatever your tech stack is, we are open to it. Your expertise may be exactly what the community needs. We are looking for content that can range from beginner to expert. Topics can be directly related to applying the Sanity.io platform, but could also range into front-end technologies, how to reason about architecture, or other topics like how you work and the tools you use.

