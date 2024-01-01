How to use AI for ideation

Using AI for ideation can enhance creativity and efficiency. Sanity Create offers AI-powered tools that help in generating, developing, and refining ideas - streamlining the ideation process.

Using AI for ideation is like having your personal think-tank that never sleeps. The power of artificial intelligence lies in its ability to process massive amounts of data and generate insights that would be impossible to achieve manually. Using AI for ideation can give you a strategic advantage, as it can spot patterns, trends, and associations that might be invisible to the human eye.

Sanity Create is the ideal tool for ideation. It marries human creativity with AI assistance, making it the perfect companion for generating fresh and innovative ideas. Its core design is based on the principle of context, meaning your ideas are always grounded in the specifics of your project. This, coupled with its in-built AI assistant, makes it a powerful platform for ideation.

Here's how it works.

You start by creating a new document in Sanity Create, providing a name that's relevant to your idea.

to your idea. You can then begin writing, with the assurance that Sanity Create will automatically save your work as you type, ensuring no idea is lost.

as you type, ensuring no idea is lost. It also offers a clean, distraction-free writing environment, allowing your ideas to flow freely.

Sanity Create's AI assistant, affectionately known as 'the Blip', is on hand to help you expand on ideas and polish your writing. The Blip can generate new content based on your notes and existing text, helping you flesh out your ideas. It also adapts to the style and tone specified in your notes, ensuring your ideas remain consistent in their presentation.

The real strength of Sanity Create in ideation lies in its use of notes. These notes can provide context, facts, style guidelines, and inspiration to inform your writing and enable the AI co-writer to make relevant and informed suggestions.

By attaching relevant notes to your document, you give the AI the background knowledge and topical awareness it needs to be truly helpful in the ideation process.

Sanity Create also allows you to query these notes. So, you can ask questions of your notes and get AI-generated answers, which can be incredibly useful for quickly finding specific details, generating summaries, or exploring connections between ideas in your notes.

In essence, Sanity Create is like having a AI-powered brainstorming partner. It's there to help you flesh out ideas, expand on sections, and even polish your writing. It's not there to replace your own insights and expertise, but rather to enhance and accelerate your ideation process.