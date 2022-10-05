URL to Screenshot

Surjith S M
Sanity plugin to generate screenshots from URL
sanity install asset-source-screenshotone
This plugin is based on this awesome tool called Screenshot One. Create a free account to get started. Then go to the "Access" tab and copy your Access Key. Then add your access key to
<your-studio-folder>/config/asset-source-screenshotone.json:
{
"AccessKey": "<YOUR_ACCESS_KEY_HERE>"
}
That's it. Now whenever you add an image field, you can see "Screenshot from URL" link from the dropdown. Then you can generate and insert the screenshot with the settings available.
This plugin is powered by https://github.com/rexxars/sanipack. Follow the steps to develop locally.
cd sanity-plugin-asset-source-screenshotone
npm link
yarn build
# Link the plugin to your Sanity studio and start it
cd /path/to/my-studio
npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-screenshotone
sanity install asset-source-screenshotone
sanity start
# In another terminal, start a watch task for your plugin
cd /path/to/sanity-plugin-spotify
npm run watch
MIT © Surjith S M See LICENSE
