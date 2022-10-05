URL to Screenshot

sanity-plugin-asset-source-screenshotone

Sanity Plugin to generate Screenshots from URL.

Installation

sanity install asset-source-screenshotone

Configuration

This plugin is based on this awesome tool called Screenshot One. Create a free account to get started. Then go to the "Access" tab and copy your Access Key. Then add your access key to <your-studio-folder>/config/asset-source-screenshotone.json :

{ "AccessKey" : "<YOUR_ACCESS_KEY_HERE>" }

Done

That's it. Now whenever you add an image field, you can see "Screenshot from URL" link from the dropdown. Then you can generate and insert the screenshot with the settings available.

Local Development

This plugin is powered by https://github.com/rexxars/sanipack. Follow the steps to develop locally.

cd sanity-plugin-asset-source-screenshotone npm link yarn build cd /path/to/my-studio npm link sanity-plugin-asset-source-screenshotone sanity install asset-source-screenshotone sanity start cd /path/to/sanity-plugin-spotify npm run watch

License

MIT © Surjith S M See LICENSE