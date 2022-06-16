Sanity Studio v3: Developer Preview – check out what's new! →
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Next.JS Blog Template With Sanity.io

By Sujeet Gund

This is a starter blog template created with next.js - a react framework and sanity as a backend tool. It also includes comment section.

Project Shots

Landing Page
A sample post

Editing environment

Post Schema
Author Schema
Category Schema
Comments by audience

About the project

This is a starter blog template created with next.js - a react framework and sanity as a backend tool. It also includes comment section. The design is inspired by Sonny Sangha. The website is completely Open Source, you can use it for whatever purpose you want.

Features ⚡️

  • Responsive layout, works well on both Mobile and Desktop
  • Clear React components and tailwind styling.
  • Portable texts in post page. (includes images, videos, gif, anchors, tables etc.)
  • Clear call to actions.

Pages 📝

I've kept the pages as simple as possible. Only the required sections are included with minimal content.

Tech Stack 📦️

The website is built in my favourite Tech Stack and deployed on Vercel

Usage With Github 🔨

  • Clone the repository using git clone https://github.com/sujeetag04/sanity-template-nextjs-blog.git
  • Install all the modules by using npm i or npm install or yarn
  • Run the local development server by using npm run dev or yarn dev
  • Make the required edits and deploy to YOUR GitHub repo for CI/CD.

Deployment 🚀

Deployment can be done in 3 easy steps.

  • Login to Vercel or signup for an account if you don't have one.
  • Create a New Project and select your GitHub repository of the portfolio project.
  • Wait for Vercel to deploy your project to production.

Support 🎁

Buy Me A Coffee

Categorized in

Contributor