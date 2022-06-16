Next.JS Blog Template With Sanity.io

Sujeet Gund
I code with my own wisdom!⚡
Sujeet is located at India
This is a starter blog template created with next.js - a react framework and sanity as a backend tool. It also includes comment section. The design is inspired by Sonny Sangha. The website is completely Open Source, you can use it for whatever purpose you want.
Features ⚡️
Pages 📝
I've kept the pages as simple as possible. Only the required sections are included with minimal content.
Tech Stack 📦️
The website is built in my favourite Tech Stack and deployed on Vercel
Usage With Github 🔨
git clone https://github.com/sujeetag04/sanity-template-nextjs-blog.git
npm i or
npm install or
yarn
npm run dev or
yarn dev
Deployment 🚀
Deployment can be done in 3 easy steps.
New Project and select your GitHub repository of the portfolio project.
Support 🎁
