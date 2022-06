Next.JS Blog Template With Sanity.io

This is a starter blog template created with next.js - a react framework and sanity as a backend tool. It also includes comment section. The design is inspired by Sonny Sangha. The website is completely Open Source, you can use it for whatever purpose you want.

Features ⚑️

Responsive layout, works well on both Mobile and Desktop

Clear React components and tailwind styling.

Portable texts in post page. (includes images, videos, gif, anchors, tables etc.)

Clear call to actions.

Pages πŸ“

I've kept the pages as simple as possible. Only the required sections are included with minimal content.

Tech Stack πŸ“¦οΈ

The website is built in my favourite Tech Stack and deployed on Vercel

Next.js for building React Components.

tailwindcss for styling.

Sanity for CMS.

Vercel for deployments and CI/CD.

Usage With Github πŸ”¨

Clone the repository using git clone https://github.com/sujeetag04/sanity-template-nextjs-blog.git

Install all the modules by using npm i or npm install or yarn

or or Run the local development server by using npm run dev or yarn dev

or Make the required edits and deploy to YOUR GitHub repo for CI/CD.

Deployment πŸš€

Deployment can be done in 3 easy steps.

Login to Vercel or signup for an account if you don't have one.

Create a New Project and select your GitHub repository of the portfolio project.

and select your GitHub repository of the portfolio project. Wait for Vercel to deploy your project to production.

Support 🎁