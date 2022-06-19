Portfolio Template With Next.JS

Overview 📙

Portfolio for developers is a simple and minimalistic website to showcase your skills and projects as a developer. The design is inspired by Manu Arora. The website is completely Open Source, you can use it for whatever purpose you want.

Features ⚡

Responsive layout, works well on both Mobile and Desktop

Dark mode support. Click buttons to toggle dark mode and light mode.

Clear React components and tailwind styling.

Exact sections that a developer needs to showcase their skills.

Tech Stack 📦️

The website is built in my favourite Tech Stack and deployed on Vercel

Next.js for building React Components.

tailwindcss for styling.

React Rough Notation for Hero section highlighting.

Vercel for deployments and CI/CD.







Usage With Github 🔨

Clone the repository using git clone https://github.com/sujeetag04/portfolio/blob/main.git

Install all the modules by using npm i or npm install or yarn

or or Run the local development server by using npm run dev or yarn dev

or Make the required edits and deploy to YOUR GitHub repo for CI/CD.



Deployment 🚀

Deployment can be done in 3 easy steps.

Login to Vercel or signup for an account if you don't have one.

Create a New Project and select your GitHub repository of the portfolio project.

and select your GitHub repository of the portfolio project. Wait for Vercel to deploy your project to production.





Support 🎁

Buy Me A Coffee ☕



