Portfolio Template With Next.JS

This is a personal portfolio template created with Next.js
Overview 📙
Portfolio for developers is a simple and minimalistic website to showcase your skills and projects as a developer. The design is inspired by Manu Arora. The website is completely Open Source, you can use it for whatever purpose you want.
Features ⚡
Tech Stack 📦️
The website is built in my favourite Tech Stack and deployed on Vercel
Usage With Github 🔨
git clone https://github.com/sujeetag04/portfolio/blob/main.git
npm i or
npm install or
yarn
npm run dev or
yarn dev
Deployment 🚀
Deployment can be done in 3 easy steps.
New Project and select your GitHub repository of the portfolio project.
Support 🎁
