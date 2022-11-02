Skip to content
Check out our new starter built for Next.js and Vercel →
View project liveShare your own project

Shelby Kay

By Félix Péault

Portfolio of Shelby Kay, an independent Front-End Developer with an attention towards design-focused websites.

Project Shots

Introduction
Projects section
About section
Contact section

Editing environment

Project view / Medias
Content with Projects selection

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Flayks
5

Portfolio of Félix Péault, Freelance Senior Digital Designer and Art Director based in France.

Félix Péault

Château de Fieuzal

Enter inside the inimitable world of Château de Fieuzal, Grand Cru Classé de Graves, Pessac-Léognan and experience what makes the vision, terroir and wines unique.

Félix Péault