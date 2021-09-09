Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Flayks

By Félix Péault

Portfolio of Félix Péault, Freelance Senior Digital Designer and Art Director based in France.

Project Shots

Homepage
Work page
About page
Contact page

Editing environment

Sanity Studio

About the project

Made with SvelteKit, hosted on Vercel, animated with Svelte transitions and Anime.js.

Co-developed with Shelby Kay, WebGL gradients by Julien Espagnon.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Château de Fieuzal

Enter inside the inimitable world of Château de Fieuzal, Grand Cru Classé de Graves, Pessac-Léognan and experience what makes the vision, terroir and wines unique.

Félix Péault