Sanity: The Superior, Future-Facing Alternative to Amplience

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale rapidly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With its real-time collaboration, portable content, and customizable schemas, Sanity offers an unparalleled level of flexibility and efficiency to manage and distribute your content seamlessly across various platforms.

Why choose Sanity over Amplience?

Sanity outperforms its competitor, Amplience, in G2 reviews, scoring a higher Meets Requirements rating of 9.1 versus 8.6. This demonstrates Sanity's superior ability to meet user needs and expectations. Choose Sanity for a more efficient and effective content management system to fuel your business growth.

Enterprise Ready

Scalable

Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.

Performant

Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Secure

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.


Data Integrity

Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.




BrightonSEO: Boosting Core Web Vitals and opening up new revenue streams

Moving off WordPress enabled the world’s largest SEO conference, BrightonSEO, to create a more engaging user experience, improve SEO, and introduce new locations faster.

We'd outgrown our WordPress setup as our events grew and became more complex. Moving to a modern, future-proof headless solution using Sanity and Next.js means we move much faster with new initiatives. It only took two days to launch a new website for our first US conference!

Kelvin Newman · Founder at Rough Agenda (BrightonSEO)

Customer Spotlight

Behind the experience: Tecovas

We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.

Accelerate content workflows with AI

Customize workflows so content teams move fast and work together seamlessly during launches or holiday sales. With real-time collaboration, they can work in the same document without clashing or getting locked out. Use Sanity AI Assist to eliminate repetitive chores like writing meta descriptions or alternative titles.

Professional services

We've got you covered

We have a dedicated Customer Solutions org focussed on your success. Never worry about an understaffed, overstretched team.

From pre-sale to post-sales—you’ll have the same solution engineer to guide your implementation, including architecture decisions, migration, training, and ongoing support. You’ll get a dedicated Slack channel with your team of Sanity experts—solutions engineer, support engineer, and account executive.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Make content your competitive advantage

