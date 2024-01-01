🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Sanity: The Superior Alternative to CrafterCMS

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale swiftly, innovate dynamically, and attract customers faster. With real-time collaboration, structured content, and a fully customizable editing environment, Sanity offers the flexibility and control to build exactly what you envision.

Why choose Sanity over CrafterCMS?

Sanity outperforms CrafterCMS in G2 reviews, particularly in terms of Ease of Admin, scoring an impressive 9.1 against CrafterCMS's 8.0. This superior performance allows your team to operate more efficiently, streamline workflows, and enhance productivity. Choose Sanity to fuel your growth and propel your business forward.

Enterprise Ready

Scalable

Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.

Performant

Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Secure

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.


Data Integrity

Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.




Tata: Scaling multi-brand e-commerce with composability

Tata Digital integrates 20+ brands to launch their SuperApp, Tata Neu, in 4 months with Sanity—overcoming the challenges of content diversity and siloed stacks.

Each brand in our multi-brand portfolio has unique content requirements. We required code-driven schemas—a one-size-fits-all approach wouldn't suffice.

Pavan Podila · Chief Software Architect, Tata Digital

Behind the experience: Tecovas

We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

