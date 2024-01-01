Unify your content, amplify your reach
Sanity: The Superior Alternative to CrafterCMS
Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale swiftly, innovate dynamically, and attract customers faster. With real-time collaboration, structured content, and a fully customizable editing environment, Sanity offers the flexibility and control to build exactly what you envision.
Why choose Sanity over CrafterCMS?
Sanity outperforms CrafterCMS in G2 reviews, particularly in terms of Ease of Admin, scoring an impressive 9.1 against CrafterCMS's 8.0. This superior performance allows your team to operate more efficiently, streamline workflows, and enhance productivity. Choose Sanity to fuel your growth and propel your business forward.
Enterprise Ready
Scalable
Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.
Performant
Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.
Secure
SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.
Data Integrity
Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.
Tata: Scaling multi-brand e-commerce with composability
Tata Digital integrates 20+ brands to launch their SuperApp, Tata Neu, in 4 months with Sanity—overcoming the challenges of content diversity and siloed stacks.Read case study
Customer Spotlight
Behind the experience: Tecovas
We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.
Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024
The results are in
Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence