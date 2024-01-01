🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Sanity: Unleashing Potential Beyond Magnolia's Limitations

Sanity, the top-rated headless CMS on G2, empowers your team to scale rapidly, foster innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With real-time collaboration, structured content, and a fully customizable editing environment, Sanity provides the tools to bring your creative visions to life, faster and more efficiently.

Why choose Sanity over Magnolia?

Sanity outperforms its competitor, Magnolia, in G2 reviews, scoring an impressive 8.9 in Quality of Support compared to Magnolia's 7.1. This clearly demonstrates Sanity's commitment to providing superior support and service to its users. Choose Sanity and experience the difference in quality and support that can help drive your business growth.

Enterprise Ready

Scalable

Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.

Performant

Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Secure

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.


Data Integrity

Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.




How RBI uses Sanity to power content for 20 million users

The parent company of Burger King, Popeye's, Tim Horton's, and Firehouse Subs needed a solution that would enable teams across different regions and brands to deploy their own content.

Sanity is a perfect mix of ease to use paired with the ability to customize almost anything you want.

Wes Bos · Javascript developer + Syntax.FM host

Create content once, reuse everywhere

No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, consistent, and up-to-date content by projecting every display from a uniform structured content layer.

Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync with your structured content.

See how PUMA gets global teams in sync

Behind the experience: Tecovas

We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Make content your competitive advantage

