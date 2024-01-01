🔮 Sanity Create is here. Writing is reinvented. Try now, no developer setup

Unleashing the power of structured content

Sanity: Unleash More Possibilities than Optimizely

Recognized as the leading headless CMS on G2, Sanity empowers your team to envision more, speed up scaling, stimulate innovation, and boost customer acquisition. With real-time collaboration, portable text, and customizable content structures, Sanity provides a seamless content management experience that is tailored to your unique needs.

Trusted by 2000+ leading brands

Why choose Sanity over Optimizely?

Sanity outperforms its competitor, Optimizely, in G2 reviews, scoring a remarkable 9.3 in Product Direction compared to Optimizely's 7.7. This indicates that Sanity is better equipped to guide your team towards achieving their goals, fostering innovation, and enhancing customer acquisition. Let Sanity be the driving force behind your content-powered growth.

Trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies

Enterprise Ready

Scalable

Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.

Performant

Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.

Secure

SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.


Data Integrity

Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.




How RBI uses Sanity to power content for 20 million users

The parent company of Burger King, Popeye's, Tim Horton's, and Firehouse Subs needed a solution that would enable teams across different regions and brands to deploy their own content.

Sanity is a perfect mix of ease to use paired with the ability to customize almost anything you want.

Wes Bos · Javascript developer + Syntax.FM host

Customer Spotlight

Behind the experience: Tecovas

We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.

Accelerate content workflows with AI

Customize workflows so content teams move fast and work together seamlessly during launches or holiday sales. With real-time collaboration, they can work in the same document without clashing or getting locked out. Use Sanity AI Assist to eliminate repetitive chores like writing meta descriptions or alternative titles.

Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site

Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.

Ranked #1 on G2 in 2024

The results are in

Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2

G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence

Make content your competitive advantage

