With real-time collaboration, portable text, and customizable content structures, Sanity provides a seamless content management experience that is tailored to your unique needs.
Sanity outperforms its competitor, Optimizely, in G2 reviews, scoring a remarkable 9.3 in Product Direction compared to Optimizely's 7.7.
Enterprise Ready
Scalable
Expand effortlessly with our global cloud platform, designed for seamless scaling from prototypes to production-level solutions.
Performant
Boost performance with our responsive APIs and collaborative tools, bolstered by a worldwide CDN and edge-caching for lightning-fast data retrieval.
Secure
SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. >99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure. Custom access control. SSO.
Data Integrity
Preserve your data's fidelity with dedicated infrastructure, custom CDN domains, complete document histories, and access to every revision for a full year and beyond.
How RBI uses Sanity to power content for 20 million users
The parent company of Burger King, Popeye's, Tim Horton's, and Firehouse Subs needed a solution that would enable teams across different regions and brands to deploy their own content.Read case study
Behind the experience: Tecovas
We sent Simen down to Texas to learn, and share, how the Tecovas team is bringing content to life for their customers.
Accelerate content workflows with AI
Customize workflows so content teams move fast and work together seamlessly during launches or holiday sales. With real-time collaboration, they can work in the same document without clashing or getting locked out. Use Sanity AI Assist to eliminate repetitive chores like writing meta descriptions or alternative titles.
Deliver vibrant content—without slowing your site
Get lightning-fast site speed that keeps pace with quick purchase decisions. Sanity’s integrated asset CDN optimizes processing and caching across images, videos, and more. Develop using the frameworks you’ve chosen as part of your modern stacks, like Hydrogen, Next.js, Gatsby.js, and Nuxt.js.
Sanity is ranked #1 out of 85 CMSes on G2
G2.com, the world's largest marketplace for software, has rated Sanity as the #1 leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence