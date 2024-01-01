PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity
Laerdal’s interactive medical manikins are used to train EMTs and medical professionals around the world. They needed to move to modern subscription models and improve the delivery of medical scenario scripts to their global network of devices.Read case study
Professional services
We have a dedicated Customer Solutions org focussed on your success. Never worry about an understaffed, overstretched team.
From pre-sale to post-sales—you’ll have the same solution engineer to guide your implementation, including architecture decisions, migration, training, and ongoing support. You’ll get a dedicated Slack channel with your team of Sanity experts—solutions engineer, support engineer, and account executive.
No matter the channel, region, or device—deliver on-brand, consistent, and up-to-date content by projecting every display from a uniform structured content layer.
Reuse, mix, and match content for different contexts, while keeping every touchpoint in sync with your structured content.
Sanity Create is our AI-supported writing interface that helps content creators bring ideas to life. Create wrangles the real-world complexity of writing—gathering inputs and notes, collaborating with teammates across iterations—to bring calm to creative chaos.
PUMA moves fast and gets global teams in sync with Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content helps PUMA move faster, create innovative digital campaigns, and achieve a holistic digital brand across markets.
From Newsletter Company to Media Brand, Powered by Sanity
Sanity’s single source of truth for content and data enables omnichannel media distribution and quick introduction of exciting new brands
Creating a unique digital experience that increased revenue by 11%
AETHER brings the impact of brick-and-mortar shopping experiences online, powered by Sanity and Shopify.