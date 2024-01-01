Sanity vs Sitecore

A perfect balance of structure and flexibility for creating digital content for the modern web

Sanity's approach to supporting the design, creation, use, and reuse of structured content strikes an ideal balance between supporting known tasks and needs ... and leaving the doors open to build efficient tools and workflows for highly specific use cases. I've used a number of other headless/decoupled systems in the past (as well as content APIs on traditional tightly coupled CMSs), and each time have eventually run into... limitations of their systems. Not so with Sanity: anything I can think of, it can do.