Sanity vs Sitecore
Free your content teams with a modern, composable CMS
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is a customizable alternative to Sitecore that treats content as data to power your digital business.
Trusted by leading digital innovators
The Standout Leader in the Headless CMS Category
Sanity is ranked as the leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence.
Sanity offers the ideal blend of out-of-the-box developer tooling and deep configurability. This unlocks content creativity and velocity across your business.
See the Sanity difference
Customizable editing environment
Give your teams editing experiences as joyful as the content they create. With Sanity Studio, the editing experience can be tailored to match however your team works. Pre-loaded with visual editing tools that understand content reuse, and real-time collaboration features.
Schemaless JSON datastore
Unlike other CMSes, Sanity is unopinionated about the data model. Ingest any data source freely and create unlimited content types without predefined schemas.
Centralize content and context
Maximize reuse and consistency with a single source of truth rich with context from all data sources. Build a content model that works for your team with limitless content types and nested objects that let you create nuanced relationships to express the connections across your content.
State of web development 2023
Sanity rated #1 in CMS satisfaction
With Sanity your team can dream bigger and move faster to scale, drive innovation, and accelerate customer acquisition. Let content power your growth engine.
Platform Overview
Sanity Composable Content Cloud
To meet the ever-increasing demands of modern engagement, you need a modern content management system. Tackle channel proliferation, localization, personalization, and more with Sanity. Sanity is made up of three main components:
Sanity Studio
A content workspace you can tailor to match your team's needs—with all the visual tools they expect built-in. Real-time collaboration removes bottlenecks and empowers teams with custom access and workflows.
Content Lake
A no-ops storage and distribution layer that syncs content and data for use by teams across your organization. Its precise query language enables reusing content anywhere.
APIs
Sanity's APIs are designed for developers to thrive. They seamlessly integrate with existing CI/CD workflows, support programmatic schema coding, and offer real-time 2-way syncing.