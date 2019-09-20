Create remarkable experiences with structured content
Structure sets content free. When you break content into its smallest reasonable pieces and treat it as data, it can be arranged and expressed on any web page, app, feed, or product. Your audience will always get a relevant, dynamic experience.
What do we mean by structured content?
Information is broken into the smallest reasonable pieces and stored as data
Meaning and structure are built in to make information pieces machine readable
Content isn’t tied to any particular representation or delivery method
Why should you care about structured content?
Supports reuse in many places to increase content velocity
Helps search engines understand and reward content as data
Provides a future-friendly, sustainable architecture that scales gracefully
Enables AI and machine learning by allowing machines to read data, identify patterns, and make decisions
I was absolutely blown away by my ability to structure content easily. The inline modules in the rich text editor really changed the game and elevated the experience, especially for the client.
Image pipeline
Your assets should be treated as structured content too. Upload images and transform them on demand. Query for metadata like dominant colors, sizes, geo-location, and EXIF metadata.
Portable Text
Portable Text is an open specification of how we describe rich text. You can turn it into pretty much any markup language, be it HTML, JSX, Vue, Markdown, SSML, XML, etc.
Portable Text is designed to be efficient for real-time collaborative interfaces and makes it possible to annotate rich text with data structures.
Unlock rule-based designs
Decoupling content from presentation is a game-changer for everything from content optimization to editorial design.
- Use third party content optimization to personalize display.
- Use rich content models along with algorithmic editorial strategies to automatically rank content for display.
Enhance your content through other services
It might sound like a contradiction. Yet the same properties that let Structured Content cleanly power modern web frameworks also extend the life of legacy systems into the age of connected services.
See how industry leaders are leveraging structured content
Get a peek into how AT&T, the New York Times, InVision, Spotify, and more deliver relevant content to their audiences – quickly, across multiple channels.