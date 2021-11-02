Sanity uses a number of third-party processors to deliver our services to you, as described in the Sanity Privacy Policy. These processors, and the purposes of the processing, is listed below for your information.

Customer-controlled data

The following subprocessors are employed under contract to process customer-controlled data in order to deliver our services. We will notify customers before changing these processors.

Google Cloud Platform

Sanity uses services provided by Google Ireland Limited, with offices at Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland ("Google"). Google acts as a subcontractor and data processor, inter alia for hosting our services and all related data through their Google Cloud Platform offering. For further information regarding Google Cloud Platform Service specific terms, please visit: https://cloud.google.com/terms/service-terms. For information regarding Google Cloud Platform Data Processing and Security Terms, please visit: https://cloud.google.com/terms/data-processing-terms.

Sanity-controlled data

The following third-party processors are employed under contract to process Sanity-controlled data in order to deliver our services. We reserve the right to change these processors at our own discretion, without notifying customers beyond updating this list, provided the data, terms, and purposes of the processing are compatible with our current terms of service and privacy policy.

Operations

Google Cloud Platform

Sentry.io

Sanity uses services provided by Sentry.io for recording, notifying, and tracking errors in our web applications. For more information on Sentry's privacy policy and terms of service, please visit: https://sentry.io/privacy/

Payments

Stripe

We use Stripe for payments, analytics, and other business services. Stripe collects identifying information about the devices that connect to its services. Stripe uses this information to operate and improve the services it provides to us, including for fraud detection. You can learn more about Stripe and read its privacy policy at https://stripe.com/privacy.

Identity services

Sanity allows website visitors to create a user account and log in with the following third-party identity providers:

GitHub

Sanity allows signup and login through GitHub, a Git repository hosting service of GitHub Inc., 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA. For more information, see GitHub's Privacy Statement at: https://help.github.com/articles/github-privacy-statement/.

Google Accounts

Sanity allows signup and login through a Google Accounts, provided by Google. For more information, see Google's Privacy Statement at www.google.com/intl/en/policies/privacy/.

Other third-party enterprise authentication services

For enterprise customers, Sanity allows signup and login via third party enterprise authentication services, if previously agreed upon and formalized in terms with enterprise.

Twitter Marketing Services

Twitter remarketing service is provided by Twitter Inc. You can opt-out from Twitter's interest-based ads by following their instructions: https://support.twitter.com/articles/20170405. You can learn more about the privacy practices and policies of Twitter by visiting their Privacy Policy page: https://twitter.com/privacy

Embeds

In order to display tweets from twitter and the github stars on our repositories Sanity.io has embeds from Twitter and Github. These embeds load from the respective sites and thereby expose your IP address to these third-parties.

Sales and Communication

Hubspot

Sanity uses HubSpot as a CRM system, to store contact, sales, and marketing information about current and potential customers. For more information, see: https://legal.hubspot.com/privacy-policy. Sanity is currently also preparing to move similar services to Pipedrive, see: https://www.pipedrive.com/en/privacy.

MailChimp

Sanity uses MailChimp to manage our newsletter subscriptions and send newsletter emails. For more information, see: https://mailchimp.com/legal/privacy/.

Postmark

Sanity uses Postmark to send service-related emails, such as user invitations and project notifications. For more information, see: https://postmarkapp.com/eu-privacy.

StatusPage.io

Sanity uses StatusPage.io, provided by Atlassian, to notify our users of service interruptions, via web and email. For more information, see: https://www.atlassian.com/legal/privacy-policy.

Zapier

Sanity uses Zapier to integrate certain website functionality (e.g. contact forms and newsletter signups) with our other third-party providers. For more information, see: https://zapier.com/privacy/.

Support

Gitter

Sanity uses Gitter for discussion with users. Gitter maintains its own discrete signup flow and therefore their own terms of service and privacy agreement. Usage of the Sanity Service is not contingent on the use of Gitter.

Lighthouse

Sanity uses Lighthouse for bug tracking. Lighthouse maintains its own discrete signup flow and therefore their own terms of service and privacy agreement. Usage of the Sanity Service is not contingent on the use of Lighthouse.

Slack

Sanity uses Slack for discussion with enterprise users. Slack maintains its own discrete signup flow and therefore their own terms of service and privacy agreement. Usage of the Sanity Service is not contingent on the use of Slack.