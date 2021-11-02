Third-party subprocessors
Sanity uses a number of third-party processors to deliver our services to you, as described in the Sanity Privacy Policy. These processors, and the purposes of the processing, is listed below for your information.
Customer-controlled data
The following subprocessors are employed under contract to process customer-controlled data in order to deliver our services. We will notify customers before changing these processors.
Google Cloud Platform
Sanity uses services provided by Google Ireland Limited, with offices at Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland ("Google"). Google acts as a subcontractor and data processor, inter alia for hosting our services and all related data through their Google Cloud Platform offering. For further information regarding Google Cloud Platform Service specific terms, please visit: https://cloud.google.com/terms/service-terms. For information regarding Google Cloud Platform Data Processing and Security Terms, please visit: https://cloud.google.com/terms/data-processing-terms.
Sanity-controlled data
The following third-party processors are employed under contract to process Sanity-controlled data in order to deliver our services. We reserve the right to change these processors at our own discretion, without notifying customers beyond updating this list, provided the data, terms, and purposes of the processing are compatible with our current terms of service and privacy policy.
Operations
Google Cloud Platform
Sentry.io
Sanity uses services provided by Sentry.io for recording, notifying, and tracking errors in our web applications. For more information on Sentry's privacy policy and terms of service, please visit: https://sentry.io/privacy/
Payments
Stripe
We use Stripe for payments, analytics, and other business services. Stripe collects identifying information about the devices that connect to its services. Stripe uses this information to operate and improve the services it provides to us, including for fraud detection. You can learn more about Stripe and read its privacy policy at https://stripe.com/privacy.
Identity services
Sanity allows website visitors to create a user account and log in with the following third-party identity providers:
GitHub
Sanity allows signup and login through GitHub, a Git repository hosting service of GitHub Inc., 88 Colin P Kelly Jr St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA. For more information, see GitHub's Privacy Statement at: https://help.github.com/articles/github-privacy-statement/.
Google Accounts
Sanity allows signup and login through a Google Accounts, provided by Google. For more information, see Google's Privacy Statement at www.google.com/intl/en/policies/privacy/.
Other third-party enterprise authentication services
For enterprise customers, Sanity allows signup and login via third party enterprise authentication services, if previously agreed upon and formalized in terms with enterprise.
Twitter Marketing Services
Twitter remarketing service is provided by Twitter Inc. You can opt-out from Twitter's interest-based ads by following their instructions: https://support.twitter.com/articles/20170405. You can learn more about the privacy practices and policies of Twitter by visiting their Privacy Policy page: https://twitter.com/privacy
Embeds
In order to display tweets from twitter and the github stars on our repositories Sanity.io has embeds from Twitter and Github. These embeds load from the respective sites and thereby expose your IP address to these third-parties.
Sales and Communication
Hubspot
Sanity uses HubSpot as a CRM system, to store contact, sales, and marketing information about current and potential customers. For more information, see: https://legal.hubspot.com/privacy-policy. Sanity is currently also preparing to move similar services to Pipedrive, see: https://www.pipedrive.com/en/privacy.
MailChimp
Sanity uses MailChimp to manage our newsletter subscriptions and send newsletter emails. For more information, see: https://mailchimp.com/legal/privacy/.
Postmark
Sanity uses Postmark to send service-related emails, such as user invitations and project notifications. For more information, see: https://postmarkapp.com/eu-privacy.
StatusPage.io
Sanity uses StatusPage.io, provided by Atlassian, to notify our users of service interruptions, via web and email. For more information, see: https://www.atlassian.com/legal/privacy-policy.
Zapier
Sanity uses Zapier to integrate certain website functionality (e.g. contact forms and newsletter signups) with our other third-party providers. For more information, see: https://zapier.com/privacy/.
Support
Gitter
Sanity uses Gitter for discussion with users. Gitter maintains its own discrete signup flow and therefore their own terms of service and privacy agreement. Usage of the Sanity Service is not contingent on the use of Gitter.
Lighthouse
Sanity uses Lighthouse for bug tracking. Lighthouse maintains its own discrete signup flow and therefore their own terms of service and privacy agreement. Usage of the Sanity Service is not contingent on the use of Lighthouse.
Slack
Sanity uses Slack for discussion with enterprise users. Slack maintains its own discrete signup flow and therefore their own terms of service and privacy agreement. Usage of the Sanity Service is not contingent on the use of Slack.