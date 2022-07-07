Adding apiVersion causing breaks in Sanity code

Thanks! I was trying to migrate everything for work over to a updated apiVersion and I think I am going to go a slower route. We use Zod for validation on what is returned from Sanity so Im gonna start there an then have validation set up so that when we start moving to a newer version it is much less of tons of changes.

The biggest thing I was running into was what gets ignored or is undefined in v1 is now null in newer versions.

