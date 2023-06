const doc = { _id: uuid4(), //I use the uuid package to generate ids for docs. Remember to install/import at the top _type: '<your-document-type>', title: '<value-of-your-forms-title-field>', company: '<value-of-your-forms-company-field>', description: <value-of-your-description-field>' } client.create(doc).then(res => {console.log('Job was created', document id is ${res._id})}

Got it. So, basically what you're doing is taking the value of those fields in the form => creating an object that matches the schema of the document in your Content Lake => committing the changes to your Content Lake. You would have to do something like this:The tricky part is your description field. I'm assuming that editor on your frontend creates HTML elements, so I suggest you set that field in your schema to an HTML to Portable Text Field field. That plugin will allow you to pass in your HTML and have an on-the-fly conversion to Portable Text.