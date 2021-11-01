Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Adding HTML to a document in Sanity using client.create() function and HTML to Portable Text Field plugin.

24 replies
Last updated: Nov 1, 2021
Does Sanity have any documentations adding HTML to a document via the 
client.create()
function?
Oct 29, 2021, 3:15 PM
Oct 29, 2021, 6:15 PM
So we have a route and useres can upload editor based content.When they hit submit we’d like to hit an api (using Nuxt) that would take the data from the form and create a document in Sanity.
Oct 29, 2021, 6:17 PM
Got it. So, basically what you're doing is taking the value of those fields in the form =&gt; creating an object that matches the schema of the document in your Content Lake =&gt; committing the changes to your Content Lake. You would have to do something like this:

const doc = {
  _id: uuid4(), //I use the uuid package to generate ids for docs. Remember to install/import at the top
  _type: '&lt;your-document-type&gt;',
  title: '&lt;value-of-your-forms-title-field&gt;',
  company: '&lt;value-of-your-forms-company-field&gt;',
  description: &lt;value-of-your-description-field&gt;'
}

client.create(doc).then(res =&gt; {console.log('Job was created', document id is ${res._id})}
The tricky part is your description field. I'm assuming that editor on your frontend creates HTML elements, so I suggest you set that field in your schema to an
HTML to Portable Text Field field. That plugin will allow you to pass in your HTML and have an on-the-fly conversion to Portable Text.
Oct 29, 2021, 6:37 PM
yup that makes sense!
Oct 29, 2021, 8:04 PM
user M
shoudl i be using the 
block-tools
Oct 29, 2021, 8:04 PM
That package isn't quite ready for public consumption yet, so I'd say stick with your current setup and use the HTML input for now!
Oct 29, 2021, 8:08 PM
That package isn't quite ready for public consumption yet, so I'd say stick with your current setup and use the HTML input for now!
Oct 29, 2021, 8:08 PM
ahh okay
Oct 29, 2021, 8:10 PM
user M
to confirm the approach you’r suggesting is for node.js?
Oct 29, 2021, 8:10 PM
and lastly, are there any docs or examples for this?
Oct 29, 2021, 8:11 PM
Sorry one more, if i understand will the field for schema actually be portable text if we want to create them in the backend as well?
Oct 29, 2021, 8:15 PM
Likely, since this is on your frontend, you'll want to use the JS client and execute the patch script when the form is submitted. There are a few different examples shown in the client documentation here . And yes, the HTML to Portable Text plugin will take in your HTML then store it as Portable Text in your Content Lake.
Oct 29, 2021, 8:18 PM
Likely, since this is on your frontend, you'll want to use the JS client and execute the patch script when the form is submitted. There are a few different examples shown in the client documentation here . And yes, the HTML to Portable Text plugin will take in your HTML then store it as Portable Text in your Content Lake.
Oct 29, 2021, 8:18 PM
ahh okay i can poke around. okay if i ping ya a little later?
Oct 29, 2021, 8:23 PM
Yeah, go for it!
Oct 29, 2021, 8:24 PM
Likely, since this is on your frontend, you'll want to use the JS client and execute the patch script when the form is submitted. There are a few different examples shown in the client documentation here . And yes, the HTML to Portable Text plugin will take in your HTML then store it as Portable Text in your Content Lake.
Oct 29, 2021, 8:18 PM
you’re the best 🙂
Oct 29, 2021, 8:29 PM
🙂
Oct 29, 2021, 8:36 PM
I've been looking for a solution to this too. I tried the HTML to Portable Text Field Plugin but it wasn't working well for me.So I dug into the source of the plugin to find out that there is no big deal.
Jumping from a package to another, it turns out that the plugin 
@sanity/block-tools
is well documented enough to provide examples for scripts.If you are running this on node.js, think to read
the doc until the `parseHtml` options where you can provide a node-based DOMParser.
Oct 30, 2021, 4:30 PM
I've been looking for a solution to this too. I tried the HTML to Portable Text Field Plugin but it wasn't working well for me.So I dug into the source of the plugin to find out that there is no big deal.
Jumping from a package to another, it turns out that the plugin 
@sanity/block-tools
is well documented enough to provide examples for scripts.If you are running this on node.js, think to read
the doc until the `parseHtml` options where you can provide a node-based DOMParser.
Oct 30, 2021, 4:30 PM
to follow up here (
user M
if you’re interested).
I realized I could use 
@sanity/block-tools
on the front-end before I submit the form data. Which worked very easily.At first I thought I needed to do it all on the backend but this is so much easier.
Oct 31, 2021, 11:21 PM
Awesome! Thanks for the update! Do you mind sharing your implementation so I can store it away for future use? 🙂
Nov 1, 2021, 4:43 PM
for ure!
Nov 1, 2021, 4:53 PM
for sure!
Nov 1, 2021, 4:53 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.